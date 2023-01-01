https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746665Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cake monotone psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9746665View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpi | 33.03 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage cake monotone psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More