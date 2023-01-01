Vintage globe & cloud psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 9747287 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3600 x 2571 px | 300 dpi | 80.79 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3600 x 2571 px | 300 dpi