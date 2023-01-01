https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747296Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage black & white cloud psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9747296View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3310 x 2207 px | 300 dpi | 58.8 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3310 x 2207 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage black & white cloud psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More