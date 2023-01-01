https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9747400Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage potted plant illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9747400View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1253 x 1878 px | 300 dpi | 17.12 MBSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1253 x 1878 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage potted plant illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More