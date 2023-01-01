https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749245Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage loaf of bread psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9749245View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2000 x 1334 px | 300 dpi | 23 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage loaf of bread psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More