https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9749488Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage happy dog png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9749488View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1449 x 1812 pxCompatible with :Vintage happy dog png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More