https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAfter the bath (1924) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758803View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 965 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2815 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13008 x 10463 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13008 x 10463 px | 300 dpi | 778.82 MBFree DownloadAfter the bath (1924) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More