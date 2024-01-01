rawpixel
After the bath (1924) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9758803

