https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758834Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextConservatory Fountain (1938) vintage illustration by Perkins Harnly and Nicholas Zupa. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758834View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 962 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2807 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3285 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3285 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 77.03 MBFree DownloadConservatory Fountain (1938) vintage illustration by Perkins Harnly and Nicholas Zupa. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More