https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758841Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758841View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1027 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2997 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4118 x 3526 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4118 x 3526 px | 300 dpi | 83.13 MBFree DownloadThe Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More