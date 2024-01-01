rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758841
The Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original…
The Southern Stellar Hemisphere of Antiquity, plate 27 from Harmonia Microcosmica (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9758841

View CC0 License

