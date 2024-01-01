rawpixel
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers (1932) vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Original public domain image…
Original public domain image from Web umenia

Public Domain Personal and Business use
ID : 
9758846

Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers (1932) vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Original public domain image from Web Umenia. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

