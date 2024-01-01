https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758849Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoom Interior Design for a Gray Curtained Alcove, with an Uphostered Armchair, Ottoman and Cabinet (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758849View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 930 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2713 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2808 x 3622 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2808 x 3622 px | 300 dpi | 58.23 MBFree DownloadRoom Interior Design for a Gray Curtained Alcove, with an Uphostered Armchair, Ottoman and Cabinet (late 19th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More