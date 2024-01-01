https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758886Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower Garden and Bungalow, Bermuda (1899) vintage painting by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758886View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2337 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3893 x 2599 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3893 x 2599 px | 300 dpi | 57.93 MBFree DownloadFlower Garden and Bungalow, Bermuda (1899) vintage painting by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More