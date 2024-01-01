rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758886
Flower Garden and Bungalow, Bermuda (1899) vintage painting by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
ID : 
9758886

View CC0 License

