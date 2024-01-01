https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStill Life with Bottles and Fruit (1900) vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758889View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1078 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1078 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1078 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3495 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3532 x 3527 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1078 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1078 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1078 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3532 x 3527 px | 300 dpi | 71.32 MBFree DownloadStill Life with Bottles and Fruit (1900) vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More