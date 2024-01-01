rawpixel
Spherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public…
Spherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758900

View CC0 License

