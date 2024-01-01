https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758900Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSpherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758900View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1051 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3067 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3837 x 3362 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3837 x 3362 px | 300 dpi | 73.86 MBFree DownloadSpherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere (1660) by Andreas Cellarius. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More