https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMap of the World (1710) vintage illustration by Karel Allard. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758904View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1015 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2960 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4468 x 3779 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4468 x 3779 px | 300 dpi | 96.66 MBFree DownloadMap of the World (1710) vintage illustration by Karel Allard. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More