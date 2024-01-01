rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758912
Reverse cassetta frame (1630) golden carved wood. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Reverse cassetta frame (1630) golden carved wood. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758912

View CC0 License

Reverse cassetta frame (1630) golden carved wood. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More