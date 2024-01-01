https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758939Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunset on the Sea (1872) vintage painting by John Frederick Kensett. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758939View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 814 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2375 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3737 x 2536 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3737 x 2536 px | 300 dpi | 54.26 MBFree DownloadSunset on the Sea (1872) vintage painting by John Frederick Kensett. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More