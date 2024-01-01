https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758943Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Plane Tree (late 18th–mid-19th century), vintage illustration by Jean Victor Bertin. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758943View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 875 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2551 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2723 x 3736 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2723 x 3736 px | 300 dpi | 58.25 MBFree DownloadA Plane Tree (late 18th–mid-19th century), vintage illustration by Jean Victor Bertin. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More