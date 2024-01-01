rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758943
A Plane Tree (late 18th–mid-19th century), vintage illustration by Jean Victor Bertin. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758943

View CC0 License

