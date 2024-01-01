https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLookout Mountain, Tennessee (1863), vintage landscape illustration by Adolph G. Metzner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758944View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 929 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2710 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9577 x 7415 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9577 x 7415 px | 300 dpi | 406.37 MBFree DownloadLookout Mountain, Tennessee (1863), vintage landscape illustration by Adolph G. Metzner. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More