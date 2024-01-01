https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758954Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextToomai of the elephants (1903) wild animal illustration by Charles Maurice Detmold. Original public domain image from Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758954View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 908 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2648 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5017 x 3796 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5017 x 3796 px | 300 dpi | 109.01 MBFree DownloadToomai of the elephants (1903) wild animal illustration by Charles Maurice Detmold. Original public domain image from Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More