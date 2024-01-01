https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758962Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUniversal Exhibition of 1900: characters under the Eiffel Tower, and perspective of the Champ-de-Mars, Paris (1895-1905), vintage photograph. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758962View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1039 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3031 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4448 x 3852 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4448 x 3852 px | 300 dpi | 98.08 MBFree DownloadUniversal Exhibition of 1900: characters under the Eiffel Tower, and perspective of the Champ-de-Mars, Paris (1895-1905), vintage photograph. Original public domain image from Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More