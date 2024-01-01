rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758965
St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps on duty during influenza epidemic (1918) vintage photograph. Original public domain image…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps on duty during influenza epidemic (1918) vintage photograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758965

View CC0 License

St. Louis Red Cross Motor Corps on duty during influenza epidemic (1918) vintage photograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More