rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758973
Saxony Wheel for spinning Flax (late 18th Century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saxony Wheel for spinning Flax (late 18th Century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758973

View CC0 License

Saxony Wheel for spinning Flax (late 18th Century). Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More