https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758977Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStendysse on the edge of the forest. Dyrnæs (1919) by Poul S. Christiansen. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758977View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 905 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2641 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10250 x 7734 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10250 x 7734 px | 300 dpi | 453.64 MBFree DownloadStendysse on the edge of the forest. Dyrnæs (1919) by Poul S. Christiansen. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More