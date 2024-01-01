rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758978
Seated female model (1950) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum…
Seated female model (1950) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758978

View CC0 License

