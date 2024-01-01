rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758980
Fencer (1906) photographed by Georges Demeny. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fencer (1906) photographed by Georges Demeny. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758980

View CC0 License

Fencer (1906) photographed by Georges Demeny. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More