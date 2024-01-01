rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758987
Early Autumn (1900) vintage painting by &Eacute;mile Schuffeneckere. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Early Autumn (1900) vintage painting by Émile Schuffeneckere. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758987

View CC0 License

Early Autumn (1900) vintage painting by Émile Schuffeneckere. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More