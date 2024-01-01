https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758987Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEarly Autumn (1900) vintage painting by Émile Schuffeneckere. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9758987View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1442 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2524 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4759 x 3432 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1442 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4759 x 3432 px | 300 dpi | 93.49 MBFree DownloadEarly Autumn (1900) vintage painting by Émile Schuffeneckere. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More