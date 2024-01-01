rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758996
Field of Oats near Vejby (1843) vintage illustration by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758996

View CC0 License

