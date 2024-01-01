rawpixel
Schoolgirls (1880) vintage illustration by George Clausen. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.…
Schoolgirls (1880) vintage illustration by George Clausen. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9759009

View CC0 License

