https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759021
Stone lantern on shore and a torii in a lake (1880) vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito. Original public domain image from…
Stone lantern on shore and a torii in a lake (1880) vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

9759021

