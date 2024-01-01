https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759030Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView at Guernsey (1883) vintage illustration by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original public domain image from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9759030View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 989 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2884 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5594 x 4610 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5594 x 4610 px | 300 dpi | 147.6 MBFree DownloadView at Guernsey (1883) vintage illustration by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original public domain image from The Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More