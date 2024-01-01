rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759047
Patchwork boro bedding liner (19th century), beige patterned fabric. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Patchwork boro bedding liner (19th century), beige patterned fabric. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9759047

View CC0 License

Patchwork boro bedding liner (19th century), beige patterned fabric. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More