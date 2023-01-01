https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9760656Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Aesthetic mountain landscape, vintage illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9760656View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 2008 x 1338 pxCompatible with :PNG Aesthetic mountain landscape, vintage illustration by Maria Wiik, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More