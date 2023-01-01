rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9762113
PNG Clay vase tulips, vintage flower illustration by Karl Schou, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

PNG Clay vase tulips, vintage flower illustration by Karl Schou, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
Premium
ID : 
9762113

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

PNG Clay vase tulips, vintage flower illustration by Karl Schou, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More