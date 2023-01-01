https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9762113Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Clay vase tulips, vintage flower illustration by Karl Schou, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9762113View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3061 x 4285 pxCompatible with :PNG Clay vase tulips, vintage flower illustration by Karl Schou, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More