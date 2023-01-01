https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9763335Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower patterned desktop wallpaper, yellow design. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9763335View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLarge 1505 x 847 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1505 x 847 px | 300 dpi | 7.33 MBFree DownloadVintage flower patterned desktop wallpaper, yellow design. Remixed by rawpixel.More