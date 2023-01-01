https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9764606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold two-handled png cup, vintage decoration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9764606View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3653 x 3653 pxCompatible with :Gold two-handled png cup, vintage decoration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More