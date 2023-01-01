https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9766574Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPatchwork boro png bedding liner, beige patterned fabric, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9766574View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1125 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1406 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4500 x 4800 pxCompatible with :Patchwork boro png bedding liner, beige patterned fabric, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More