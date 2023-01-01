https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767315Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBracket wooden png corner decoration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9767315View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1071 pxBest Quality PNG 3986 x 2847 pxCompatible with :Bracket wooden png corner decoration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More