Vintage flower patterned desktop wallpaper, beige design. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Free Personal and Business use ID : 9767320 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

JPEG

TIFF Twitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi

HD JPEG 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1999 x 1125 px | 300 dpi Twitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi

HD TIFF 1920 x 1081 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality TIFF 1999 x 1125 px | 300 dpi | 12.92 MB