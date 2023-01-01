https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767338Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMountain landscape border, vintage nature illustration psd by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9767338View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4148 x 2334 px | 300 dpi | 92.45 MBPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1440 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi4K HD JPEG 3840 x 2161 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4148 x 2334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Mountain landscape border, vintage nature illustration psd by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.More