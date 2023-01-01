rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9767472
Japanese hanging lantern, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese hanging lantern, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9767472

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Japanese hanging lantern, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More