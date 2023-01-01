https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768027Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9768027View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2700 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 75.72 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2700 x 2160 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More