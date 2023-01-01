rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768027
Wooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Mockup
Save
Custom Text

Wooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery

More
Premium
ID : 
9768027

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Wooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with flower painting by Oluf Wold-Torne psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More