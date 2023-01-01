https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768867Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBottles and Fruit still life, vintage illustration psd by Alexej von Jawlensky.. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9768867View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1990 x 2489 px | 300 dpi | 40.79 MBSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1990 x 2489 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Bottles and Fruit still life, vintage illustration psd by Alexej von Jawlensky.. Remixed by rawpixel.More