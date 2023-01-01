https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9768879Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue oil painting background, green border by Alexej von Jawlensky. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9768879View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3527 x 2351 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3527 x 2351 px | 300 dpi | 47.48 MBBlue oil painting background, green border by Alexej von Jawlensky. Remixed by rawpixel.More