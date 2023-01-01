PNG Rock mountain landscape border, vintage illustration by Alexander Cozens, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 9771478 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Small PNG 1200 x 400 px

Medium PNG 1500 x 500 px

Best Quality PNG 3336 x 1112 px