Japanese woman in traditional robe, vintage illustration psd by Edward Atkinson Hornel. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 9771609 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 124.21 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpi