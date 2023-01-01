https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773354Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMen playing basketball, vintage illustration psd by Fletcher Charles. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Digital CommonwealthMorePremiumID : 9773354View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4528 x 3019 px | 300 dpi | 135.19 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4528 x 3019 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Men playing basketball, vintage illustration psd by Fletcher Charles. Remixed by rawpixel.More