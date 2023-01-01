https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774694Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWooden photo frame png, with Paul Signac's famous painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9774694View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1050 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1313 pxBest Quality PNG 2400 x 2100 pxCompatible with :Wooden photo frame png, with Paul Signac's famous painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More