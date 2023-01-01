https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777308Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextGold picture frame mockup, vintage design with William Henry Holmes' painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9777308View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3328 x 2663 px | 300 dpi | 125.42 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3328 x 2663 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold picture frame mockup, vintage design with William Henry Holmes' painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More