https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gold frame collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9777356View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2224 x 2781 px | 300 dpi | 42.87 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2224 x 2781 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage gold frame collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More